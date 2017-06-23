BOSTON, MA - APRIL 26: Isaiah Thomas #4 of the Boston Celtics defends Jimmy Butler #21 of the Chicago Bulls during the first quarter of Game Five of the Eastern Conference Quarterfinals at TD Garden on April 26, 2017 in Boston, Massachusetts. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this Photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)
Sam Panayotovich: Jimmy Butler was “the balls to the wall player”
Sam Panayotovich joins John as he sees off the great Chicago Bulls player Jimmy Butler, who was traded to the Minnesota Timberwolves Thursday evening in the NBA draft. SBNation gives this move a “big fat ‘F’,” but Sam backs the Bulls’ decision to trade Butler away.