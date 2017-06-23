The NHL Draft is live in Chicago this weekend and The Roe Conn Show with Anna Davlantes broadcast live from the outdoor Fan Fest on Friday, June 23. There’s so much for hockey fans of all ages to do!
Photos: The Roe Conn Show with Anna Davlantes live from NHL Draft Fan Fest
-
Judd Sirott talks about the loss of future Hall of Famer Marian Hossa
-
Scott Darling on his career as a Blackhawk: ‘You couldn’t have written a better script’
-
The United Center’s man in charge feeding 20,000 people a night talks fan hunger
-
How did the Bears’ first round pick go from Mitch to Mitchell?
-
Roe Conn Full Show (6/21/17): Judd Sirott talks Hossa, Ben Bradley reports on elderly abuse in Illinois, and more…
-
-
Jamal Mayers Previews Blackhawks vs. Penguins
-
Blackhawks’ CEO John McDonough talks the Blackhawks’ tradition of playoff hockey…
-
Eddie O talks about the competition brewing between the Hawks’ young players as the team cruises into the playoffs
-
Jim Cornelison gets ready to make his singing debut at the Indy 500
-
Kevin and Violeta preview the new food options for Sox fans at “The Rate”
-
-
Photos: The Roe Conn Show live from Mexico
-
Scott King dives into the stats behind the Blackhawks’ 2017 Stanley Cup run
-
Was J.B. Pritzker caught on tape trying to get a job from Rod Blagojevich?