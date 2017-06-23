× Niklas Hjalmarsson traded to Arizona for Connor Murphy and Laurent Dauphin

The Chicago Blackhawks have released the following statement:

The Chicago Blackhawks today acquired defensemen Connor Murphy and Laurent (luh-RAH) Dauphin (DAW-fah) from the Arizona Coyotes in exchange for defenseman Niklas Hjalmarsson.

“Niklas’ contributions to the three Stanley Cup championship teams are well known but his dependability as a teammate, selfless attitude and the way he represented the Chicago Blackhawks on and off the ice are what made him such a beloved member of the organization,” said Chicago Blackhawks Senior Vice President and General Manager Stan Bowman. “He made his debut in Chicago in 2008 and quietly established himself as one of the toughest competitors in franchise history. We wish he and his family continued success.”

Murphy, 24, recently completed his fourth season in the National Hockey League—all as a member of the Coyotes. Last season, he notched two goals and a career-high 15 assists in 77 games. He has tallied 17 points in each of the last two seasons and blocked a career-high 142 shots during the 2014-15 season. In 258 career NHL games, the blueliner has 13 goals and 36 assists.

The Dublin, Ohio native represented Team USA at each of the last four World Championships, serving as team captain in 2017 and winning a bronze medal in 2015. Selected 20th overall in the 2011 NHL Draft by the Coyotes, Murphy is the son of former NHL defenseman, and current Philadelphia Flyers assistant coach, Gord Murphy.

Dauphin, 22, has played 32 career games in the NHL over the last two seasons with Arizona, scoring three goals and one assist. Last year, he split time between Arizona and the Tucson Roadrunners of the American Hockey League. With the Coyotes, he scored two goals and recorded an assist in 24 games and registered 28 points (17G, 11A) in 38 games with the Roadrunners. A native of Repentigny, Quebec, Dauphin was a second-round selection (39th overall) by the Coyotes in the 2013 NHL Draft.

Hjalmarsson, 30, has played his entire ten-year career with Chicago and was a member of three Stanley Cup champion teams (2010, 2013 and 2015). In 623 career games, he has scored 23 goals and notched 120 assists. Last season, Hjalmarsson appeared in 73 games and scored 18 points (5G, 13A). He holds the franchise record for most playoff games played by a defenseman (128) and has two career goals and 26 assists in postseason play. A native of Eksjo, Sweden, he represented his native country with a silver medal in the 2014 Olympic Winter Games and with a bronze medal in the 2016 World Cup of Hockey.