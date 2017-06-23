× Music from Vicky Emerson and Sarah Morris, Senator McGuire, Summer Time Savings Tips, and the “Things You Probably Didn’t Know About Chicago” Game Show! | Full Show (June 22nd)

Patti is delighted to welcome musicians, Vicky Emerson and Sarah Morris who join us live in studio to play a few songs and discuss their background in music. Then, Senator McGuire calls in to talk about the stagnate stance in Springfield surrounding the IL state budget. Following this, Travel Expert – Pete Trabucco jumps on air to help us save some money this Summer. Finally, we take listener calls in the latest edition of “Things You Probably Didn’t Know About Chicago” game show! Listen in and enjoy tonight’s show.

