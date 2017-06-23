× Mark Carman: “I don’t look at the Hawks as anything but a Stanley Cup contender”

It’s been a busy sports week and WGN’s Mark Carman joins Justin to break down all the top stories. Mark talks about the Bulls trading away Jimmy Butler, what the team is going to look like next year, the two big moves made by the Blackhawks today, the Hawks losing Marian Hossa, what we should expect from the Hawks going into next season and what happens to Kyle Schwarber now that he’s been sent down to the minor leagues.

