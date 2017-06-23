Clouds hang in the blue sky over a rapeseed field not far from the small Bavarian village of Schoengeising, near Munich, during a warm sunny day on May 16, 2017. / AFP PHOTO / Christof STACHE (Photo credit should read CHRISTOF STACHE/AFP/Getty Images)
John Williams always looks on the Bright Side of Life 06.23.17
Today, someone was smiling because she could pick up her husband from the hospital, and drive to another hospital, where her grandchild was about to be born. Call in next Friday with your Bright Side of Life!