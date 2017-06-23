× Jim Laczkowski: Voices & Visions Interviews, The Now Playing Network and The Top Movies of the 21st Century

Nick Digilio is happy to welcome back long time friend of the show Jim Laczkowski!

In this conversation, they discuss some of the great interviews he’s doing on his Voices and Visions podcast, the Now Playing Network (which he cofounded and which you can help continue) and his picks for the top movies of the 21st century!

