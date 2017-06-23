× Horner Park’s Dog Friendly Area has a design, still short on funds

IRVING PARK — Horner Park’s Dog Friendly Area is a step closer to reality with a design now under review by the Chicago Park District.

The preliminary rendering, subject to tweaks, shows a fenced-in, 3/4-acre section with areas for small and large dogs, a doggie drinking fountain and water feature, and contoured canine “turf” — a lead-free artificial turf designed for dogs that’s as close to grass without being grass (prohibited by the Park District in dog parks).

Existing trees will be incorporated into the dog-friendly area, which is intended to look like a nature area that just happens to be for dogs, according to Erica Beutler, who’s been spearheading the dog park initiative for the past five years.

