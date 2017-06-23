× Gloria Allred on Cosby mistrial, texting teen conviction, Johnny Depp, Rebel Wilson and more breaking legal news

Inside Out columnist and frequent LFO guest Christina Martini joins Rich Lenkov to interview renowned attorney and author Gloria Allred about her client’s testimony in the Bill Cosby trial and the likelihood of a conviction in the mistrial.

Northeastern University School Of Law Professor Daniel Medwed discusses the conviction of a Massachusetts teen for encouraging her boyfriend to commit suicide by text.

Cornell Law School Professor Zachary Clopton and Skadden Partner Kenneth Gross analyze the lawsuits by two state attorneys general against President Trump for violating the emoluments clause.

Krill Strategies Founder Patrick Krill discusses why lawyers have a higher frequency of drug and alcohol abuse than other professions.

In this week’s Legal Grab Bag, Christina and Rich discuss breaking legal news involving the indictment of Michigan health officials in the Flint water crisis, the acquittal of a police officer involved in a shooting captured on Facebook Live and lawsuits involving Johnny Depp, Rebel Wilson and the Chicago Bears.