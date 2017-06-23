× Is a vibrating car alarm the future of auto safety?

Local genius, inventor, innovator and “Shark Tank” champion Steve Gadlin joins Justin for the monthly edition of “The Frying Pan!” Steve presents an exclusive idea to the WGN listeners and they get to decide if it is good enough to present to his principal investor Mark Cuban. Tonight, Steve’s idea is called “Safety Car,” which is a car alarm that vibrates rather than emitting a high-volume sound. Yay? Nay?

