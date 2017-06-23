× Blackhawks’ play by play announcer, John Wiedeman: “Sometimes painful change has to take place”

On a day FULL of big Blackhawks trades, Bill and Wendy are joined on the phone by Blackhawks’ play by play announcer, John Wiedeman. They talk about the the Marian Hossa news, the trades of Niklas Hjalmarsson and Artemi Panarin, and more.

