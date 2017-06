× Bill and Wendy Bonus Hour 06-23-17

On today’s bonus hour, Bill and Wendy discuss some of the greatest ‘summer songs’, then they talk with Blackhawks’ play by play man, John Wiedeman, about the NHL draft, and the big trades the ‘hawks struck today.

You can find Bill and Wendy on Twitter at @billwendyshow, and on Facebook at Bill Leff and Wendy Snyder. The Bill and Wendy Show airs Monday through Friday from ten a.m. to noon, then streaming from noon to one p.m.