A boy and his cake: Ben and Portillo's lemon cake

Do you remember Portillo’s lemon cake? Many of us don’t, but Ben did and wanted it back badly! Bill and Wendy are joined on the phone by Ben, and in studio by Nick Scarpino, Director of Marketing at Portillo’s, and Keith Kinsey, CEO of Portillo’s, to learn about how Ben spurred the return of Portillo’s delicious lemon cake.

