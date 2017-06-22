× Wintrust Business Lunch 6/22/17: Fast Selling Condos, Video Game Basics, & Housing Starts

Its been a while since Dennis Rodkin has joined Steve in studio so there was plenty to catch up on from the real estate world – condo sales are booming, the Illinois housing market is missing out on hundred of billions of dollars, the future of mortgages and more. Ian Sherr shared with Steve the ins and outs of the gaming world (connecting it to the 2016 Presidential election), and Ilyce Glink broke down the national housing starts and her trip last week to the meeting of the National Association of Real Estate Editors.