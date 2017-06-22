× What do you lose when you are no longer a two newspaper town?

Scott Smith, The Download’s new media correspondent, joins Justin to talk about some of the media stories that are making news including Edwin Eisendrath‘s offer to buy the Sun-Times, ProPublica hiring reporters from the Sun-Times, Tribune and other local media outlets and publishers trying to protect their content and data from Facebook and other social media platforms.

