What do you lose when you are no longer a two newspaper town?

Posted 11:39 PM, June 22, 2017, by , Updated at 11:38PM, June 22, 2017

Scott Smith and Justin Kaufmann

Scott Smith, The Download’s new media correspondent, joins Justin to talk about some of the media stories that are making news including Edwin Eisendrath‘s offer to buy the Sun-Times, ProPublica hiring reporters from the Sun-Times, Tribune and other local media outlets and publishers trying to protect their content and data from Facebook and other social media platforms.

