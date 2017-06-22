× What are the best worst movies of all-time?

Creator Rachel Claff and David Kodeski of the Neo-Futurists join Justin to discuss “It Came from … the Neo-Futurarium XII: Dawn of the Neo-Futurarium!” The festival of staged readings of the best worst movies of all time returns for a twelfth year! It also means that it’s time to play, “Justify Your Love,” where you have to convince Justin, Rachel and David that your bad film is the best worst film of all-time! Time to find, “The Art of War,” the 2000 movie starring Wesley Snipes. Or, can you say John Travolta in a plastic bubble?

