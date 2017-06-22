× The Opening Bell 6/22/17: Women Who Code Power The Tech Industry

Everything in the news cycle can be rooted back to the world of finance. Steve and Breck Hanson (Vice Chairman and Former Head of Commercial Real Estate) touched on a slew of subjects (locally and internationally) and learned how they are impacting our economy on this week’s Associated Bank Thought Leader. The focus was then shifted to Chicago as today marked the relaunch of the Women Who Code network. Steve chatted with Sumaya Pandey (Director of Women Who Code) to share the importance of women in the tech industry along with the mentoring events open to the public.