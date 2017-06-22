× The Mincing Rascals 06.22.17: Georgia special election, new health care bill, sweet beverage tax, Abraham Lincoln statue

The Mincing Rascals are John Williams and Steve Bertrand of WGN Radio, and Eric Zorn and Scott Stantis of Chicago Tribune. They begin by debating the value of Democratic efforts in the Georgia Congressional special election, after Republican Candidate Karen Handel won the House seat. Then, the Rascals discuss the true meaning of the new health care bill, introduced today. On that same note, they decide whether or not the upcoming sweetened beverage tax in Illinois is really about health. Then, the Rascals debate whether there is any symbolism behind the Abraham Lincoln statue, standing just outside our studios.

Steve recommends that you visit the gourmet food market of Highwood, Illinois.

Eric recommends the Square Roots Festival in Lincoln Square, where he will be competing in the Midwest Fiddle Championships, on July 6th.

Scott recommends Legacy by Jonathan Miller and concerts at Millennium Park.

John recommends “Blues Brothers” and The Better Angels of Our Nature by Steven Pinker.