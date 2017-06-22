The John Williams Show Full Podcast 06.22.17: Trump tapes don’t exist, emoluments clause and new health care bill
Today, President Trump tweeted that there are no tapes from his encounters with fired FBI Director James Comey. John, Steve and listeners debate whether or not the president lied to threaten. Then, Georgetown University Law Professor John Mikhail and CATO Institute Research Fellow Trevor Burrus discuss with John how the president may and may not be violating the emoluments clause. Finally, Kaiser Health News Editor-in-Chief and An American Sickness: How Healthcare Became Big Business and How You Can Take It Back Author Elisabeth Rosenthal describes the new health care bill, finally unveiled today.