× The Download with Justin Kaufmann Full Show 6-22-17

We have yet another exceptionally eclectic show for you tonight! On tonight’s episode of The Download, our new media correspondent Scott Smith talks about the latest news involving the sale of the Sun-Times, best-selling author Mary Kubica (“The Good Girl”) discusses her new book, “Every Last Lie,” the great Lawrence Peters is back to play some music and to preview his “A Day in the Country” event at The Hideout this weekend, Sam Panayotovich breaks down the Jimmy Butler trade and we end the show with The Neo-Futurists as they introduce us to some of the best worst movies of all time!

