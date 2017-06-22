× Steve Cochran Full Show 06.22.17: Where is the time going?

Summer is underway and Steve is back! Nick checks in on the current movie scene and talks about having a rat tail back in the 80’s. Congressman Rodney Davis joins the show to reflect on how scary the shooting on the softball field was two weeks ago in Alexandria, VA. Chuck Todd, Pat Brady and Eric Adelstein chat national and local politics. John McDonough previews the awesome NHL Draft. We check in with our favorite LPGA player Alison Lee and we learn about the Race to Mackinac.