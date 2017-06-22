× Spend a day in the country with Lawrence Peters

The tremendous Chicago musician Lawrence Peters is back in-studio to chat with Justin about his upcoming “Day in the Country” event at The Hideout. Lawrence talks about his brand of “unruined country,” the current state of the commercial country music industry and the resurgence of classic country. Lawrence and his band also perform a few songs including “Outbreak of Heartache” “Wishful Drinking” and “How Many Kinds of Lonesome.” Awesome.

