× Sam Panayotovich breaks down the Jimmy Butler trade: “This is a full out rebuild for the Chicago Bulls”

Sam Panayotovich joins Justin to recap the first round of the NBA Draft and to break down the Bulls trade of Jimmy Butler. Sam talks about Arizona’s Lauri Markkanen, the sweet-shooting big man the Bulls acquired in the trade with the Timberwolves, the other players they received in the trade with the Timberwolves and how the Bulls roster is going to shake out next year.

