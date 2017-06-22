× Paul Lisnek’s – “Behind the Curtain” | Former President Obama, Bette Davis Ain’t for Sissies

President Obama will be studied for decades to come. But perhaps no book will be as definitive on the early pre-presidential years of the President as David Garrow’s Rising Star: The Making of Barack Obama. Hear how his early years shaped the man, the woman in his life you’ve never heard about and who wears the pants in the Obama family!

Then, actress Jessica Sherr shares her journey in the creation of Bette Davis Ain’t for Sissies, currently playing at the Athenaeum Theatre. Jessica created and performs this one woman show, which presents legendary actress Bette Davis in her prime. Meet the actress who wanted an Academy Award so badly only to learn she would not be getting it in 1939. This makes for great insight prior to seeing this unique and interesting show.