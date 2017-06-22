× Noted pet expert Steve Dale: Trouble at the Tree House Humane Society?

Bill and Wendy are joined in the studio by there pal, noted pet expert Steve Dale! They talk about the trouble happening at the Tree House Humane Society, Bring Your Dog To Work Day, the ongoing dog flu problem, and much more.

