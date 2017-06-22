× Live from Springfield! Sir The Baptist takes us to “Church in the Wild”, Firefighter Eddie Cruz, Sam Panyanovich, and the ITunes Psychic takes calls! | Full Show (June 21st)

Live from Springfield! Sir The Baptist takes us to “Church in the Wild” with his latest show happening at Reggie’s Rock Club this Thursday, June 22nd. Then, Firefighter Eddie Cruz gives us insight into IL pensions, workers comp and takes listener calls and texts. WGN Radio Sport Analyst, Sam Panyanovich gives us an update on Marian Hossa and the Blackhawks. Finally, we welcome on Dr. Dingman aka “The ITunes Psychic” who takes listener calls and looks into their life and future. All this and more on Pretty Late!

