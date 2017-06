× John McDonough: ‘I like that rotation as long as the cup is involved.’

President and CEO of the Chicago Blackhawks, John McDonough, joins The Steve Cochran Show to talk about the upcoming NHL Draft this weekend. It’s the first time Chicago is hosting the draft and the fan experience is going to be second to none. ¬†McDonough also shares in the fan disappointment in response to the news that the great Marian Hossa will not be able to play this season.