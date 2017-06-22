Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., pauses after writing "Mean-er" on a reported quote by President Donald Trump as Schumer responds to the release of the Republicans' healthcare bill which represents the long-awaited attempt to scuttle much of President Barack Obama's Affordable Care Act, at the Capitol in Washington, Thursday, June 22, 2017. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)
Health Journalist Elisabeth Rosenthal: Even the people who were in the room don’t like the new health care bill
Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., pauses after writing "Mean-er" on a reported quote by President Donald Trump as Schumer responds to the release of the Republicans' healthcare bill which represents the long-awaited attempt to scuttle much of President Barack Obama's Affordable Care Act, at the Capitol in Washington, Thursday, June 22, 2017. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)
Kaiser Health News Editor-in-Chief Elisabeth Rosenthal breaks down what the new health care bill looks like, unveiled this morning. She tells John how the new bill will benefit more people than expected, like the inclusion of Medicaid. And John and Elisabeth discuss what those with preexisting conditions will get with the new bill.