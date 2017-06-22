× Dean Richards: Was Gal Gadot underpaid?

Bill and Wendy are joined by their pal, WGN’s very own, Dean Richards! They talk about Gal Gadot’s paycheck for ‘Wonder Woman’ vs. Henry Cavill’s for ‘Superman’, Daniel Day-Lewis retiring from acting, Phil Lord and Chris Miller being fired from the Han Solo spin-off, John Oliver being sued, and more. He also shares his review for ‘Transformers: The Last Knight’.

