× Chicago Artist, Sir The Baptist takes us to “Church in the Wild”

Sir The Baptist takes us to “Church in the Wild” with his latest show happening at Reggie’s Rock Club this Thursday, June 22nd.

The Church in the Wild concert series takes God and spirituality into non-traditional places, and caters to people of all races and mindsets who would never go to a traditional church or worship service. The ‘show’ is a service with music, but also conversations on God, Life, Love, Politics, Sexuality and Spirituality. WHERE : Reggie’s Rock Club (2109 S State St, Chicago, IL 60616) WHEN : Thursday June 22 nd , 2017 (Doors: 7pm / Show: 8pm)





Listen to the podcast right here:

Love the show or want to reach out to Patti?



FACEBOOK | TWITTER | WGN SHOW PAGE | ITunes

Or reach out to Producer Michael for guest info and inquires:

TWITTER