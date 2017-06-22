× Best-selling author Mary Kubica: “Ultimately, I hope to surprise all my readers”

New York Times and USA Today Best-selling author Mary Kubica (“The Good Girl”) joins Justin to discuss her latest novel, “Every Last Lie.” Mary talks about writing a thriller, the importance of painting a realistic picture, pulling elements from her real life into her books, her process of putting a novel together, how true you have to be to the twist in the thriller genre, what Chicago and the area means to her work, being surprised by the success of her novel, “The Good Girl,” what it is like be a star in the mystery & suspense genre, the thoughts of adapting her novels into movies and her upcoming appearance at The Book Cellar.

