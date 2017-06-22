× Babe-raham Lincoln: Statue has people crushing on hot, sexy Abe Lincoln

EDGEWATER — Abraham Lincoln: lawyer, president and … hunk?

A 13-foot-tall bronze statue in Edgewater depicting a muscly, chest-baring young Lincoln has some passersby swooning over the image of America’s 16th president.

While Lincoln is typically depicted as notoriously straight-faced and bearded, the sculpture shows a more casual side of the iconic leader sitting on a tree stump with a book in hand.

