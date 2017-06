× Associated Bank Thought Leader: Breck Hanson

Wise beyond his years, Breck Hanson has seen plenty through out his career, so Steve was pleased to sit down with the Vice Chairman and Former Head of Commercial Real Estate at Associated Bank to discuss the biggest factors in today’s economy. The Associated Bank Thought Leader looked toward the next possible interest rate hike, the financial stability of our state’s government, and if bankruptcy for Illinois is even a possibility.