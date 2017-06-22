In this Jan. 20, 2017, photo, President Donald Trump hands over his pen after signing his first executive order in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington. It’s the first full work week for the Trump administration, and the talk is all about emoluments, executive orders, a border tax, TPP and much more. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)
A law professor and CATO Institute fellow tell us if President Trump is violating the Emoluments Clause
Georgetown University Law Professor John Mikhail believes that the 196 Democratic lawmakers suing President Trump for violating the emoluments clause have a case. Meanwhile, CATO Institute Research Fellow Trevor Burrus argues that the language used to describe the emoluments clause proves the opposite. But Professor Mikhail went through multiple English dictionaries to help determine his argument. Listen here for the full debate, mediated by your host, John Williams.