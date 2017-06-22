× A law professor and CATO Institute fellow tell us if President Trump is violating the Emoluments Clause

Georgetown University Law Professor John Mikhail believes that the 196 Democratic lawmakers suing President Trump for violating the emoluments clause have a case. Meanwhile, CATO Institute Research Fellow Trevor Burrus argues that the language used to describe the emoluments clause proves the opposite. But Professor Mikhail went through multiple English dictionaries to help determine his argument. Listen here for the full debate, mediated by your host, John Williams.