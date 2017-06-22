× 2017-2018 Blackhawks schedule released

In conjunction with the National Hockey League, the Chicago Blackhawks announced today their 2017-18 regular-season schedule. The organization’s 90th regular season launches when the club faces the defending Stanley Cup champion Pittsburgh Penguins on Thursday, October 5 at 7:30 p.m. at the United Center.

Nineteen of the team’s 41 home contests will take place on weekends, including six Fridays, four Saturdays and nine Sundays. The Blackhawks two longest homestands of the season include six games (January 10 – January 24) and five games (February 15 – 23). Chicago’s longest road trip of the season is a six-game swing from December 21 – January 3.

Under the NHL’s current schedule format, the Blackhawks will play the other six teams within their division for a total of 26 games. Chicago will play four games each against Colorado, Dallas, Nashville and St. Louis (two home/two away), while playing five games each against Minnesota (three home/two away) and Winnipeg (two home/three away).

Chicago will play the remaining eight Western Conference teams three times each for a total of 24 games. The Blackhawks will host two games against Anaheim, Edmonton, Los Angeles and San Jose, while traveling to each of those cities for one contest. The team will play one home game against Arizona, Calgary, Vancouver and Las Vegas and will play two road contests against each of those clubs.

The Blackhawks will meet each Eastern Conference team once at home and once on the road for a total of 32 out-of-conference games.

For the 10th consecutive season, all 82 Chicago Blackhawks games will be televised in HD on CSN Chicago and WGN-TV, the official television broadcasting partners of the Blackhawks, with Pat Foley and Eddie Olczyk providing the call. Every game in 2017-18 can also be heard on Chicago’s WGN Radio 720, with John Wiedeman and Troy Murray calling the action. The complete television broadcast schedule will be released at a later date.

Information about group tickets for Blackhawks pre- and regular-season games is available by calling (312) 455-7000. Tickets for single games will be available at a later date.

Click here for the full schedule.