× Zoe Weiner Is Living In a Different Country Every Month for All of 2017!

Earlier this year journalist Zoe Weiner decided to leave her life in New York and become a digital nomad. She joined a program called Remote Year and will be spending all of 2017 living in a different country every month.

Learn more about her adventures and her work in this conversation with Nick Digilio.

To download this or any of Nick’s podcast visit our I-Tunes page. Like us on Facebook (/nickdshow) and follow us on Twitter (@nickdshow.)