× Wintrust Business Lunch 6/21/17: The Future of Oil, Cashless Business, & Techweek CEO

Overnight news happened in the Middle East when Audi Arabia announced Mohammad bin Salman as the new Crown Prince. Terry Savage sat down with Steve to ask, “what does he think about the oil industry?” Terry then discussed her latest article on the proper amount of time to keep financial records. Frank Sennett told Steve about how many Chicago businesses are going cashless, and Amanda Signorelli shared with Steve the ins and outs of this year’s Techweek events as the international conference brings the tech community development home to Chicago.