Will a budget deal get done during the special legislative session?

The Daily Line‘s Mike Fourcher joins Justin to break down all the local political stories making news this week including the special legislative session in Springfield, the chances a deal gets done during the special session, pre-slating being held this week for all countywide and statewide offices up for election in 2018 and Cook County Clerk David Orr announcing he’s not seeking re-election. Mike also talks about how The Daily Line is launching a Springfield bureau.

