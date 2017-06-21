× Blackhawks lose TVR to Vegas Golden Knights

by Scott King

@ScottKingMedia

The Blackhawks lost defenseman and 2015 Stanley Cup champion Trevor van Riemsdyk in Wednesday night’s NHL expansion draft to the Vegas Golden Knights.

The 25-year-old blueliner, and New Jersey native, tallied 16 points in 56 games last season and registered a +/- rating of +17.

HosSay It Ain’t So: After a report from Sportsnet’s Elliotte Friedman stated Blackhawks forward Marian Hossa may miss the 2017-2018 season due to an allergy to equipment, Hossa and the Hawks released a statement Wednesday morning confirming the shocking development.

Hossa referred to it as a “progressive skin disorder.” The real danger seemed to be with the side effects the medication he had been taking for it were causing.

The league will rule by July 1 if the Hawks can place the winger on long term injured reserve, which would help the team avoid both his 5.275 million dollar cap hit and a league recapture penalty of over four million dollars if he just retired.

Windy City Draft: Chicago hosts the 2017 NHL Draft this weekend at the United Center. It will mark the first time the city and the Blackhawks have hosted the event. The Hawks’ first pick will be in the first round at number 26.

Top draft prospect Nolan Patrick from Winnipeg was in town at Wrigley Field on Wednesday and before the Cubs/Padres game said that Jonathan Toews has served as a source of inspiration for him.

“He was my favorite player growing up. I watched him a lot as a kid, I still do now. I like the way he plays the game. I think he plays it the right way. He’s been a little bit of a role model for me as a young kid and that’s kind of why I started wearing number 19 when I was younger. He’s obviously [someone] I look up to.”

Follow Blackhawks Crazy on Facebook for everything Blackhawks!



Subscribe to the weekly Blackhawks Crazy podcast on iTunes!