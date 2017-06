× Troy Murray on Marian Hossa: ‘It’s a shock to everyone at this point’

Troy Murray reacts to the news that Marian Hossa will not be playing in the 2017-18 season due to a progressive skin disorder. ¬†Troy also discussed the Hawks’ new Adidas jerseys, and his memories of being drafted by Chicago back in 1980. The 2017 NHL Draft is this weekend in Chicago and promises to be fun for all fans that attend!