Top Five@5 (6/21/17): Sean Spicer complains about his job, Rep. Paul Ryan is challenged, and more…

Posted 5:00 PM, June 21, 2017, by , Updated at 10:34AM, June 22, 2017

WASHINGTON, DC - FEBRUARY 03: White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer answers reporters' questions in the Brady Press Briefing Room at the White House February 3, 2017 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

The Top Five@5 for Wednesday, June 21st, 2017:

Ironworker from Wisconsin Randy Bryce is challenging Rep. Paul Ryan for his House seat with a new ad, Sean Spicer commiserates with Laura Ingraham about his job in the White House, Kato Kaelin talks about his former landlord O.J. Simpson’s chances for parole, President Donald Trump’s lawyer Jay Sekulow has a band, and Sean Spicer gets the late night treatment.

