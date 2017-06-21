FILE - In this Jan. 26, 2012 file photo, Cook County Board President Toni Preckwinkle speaks at a news conference in Chicago. The race to replace former U.S. Rep. Jesse Jackson Jr. heated up Monday, Jan. 28, 2013, when Preckwinkle endorsed state Sen. Toi Hutchinson over former state Rep. Robin Kelly, her onetime aide. It's the most high-profile endorsement so far in the Feb. 26 primary, though it's unclear how the nod from the Chicago Democrat will influence voters in the heavily Democratic district that includes city neighborhoods, south suburbs and rural areas. (AP Photo/M. Spencer Green, File)
Toni Preckwinkle: “If you want good government, you’ve got to pay for it”
Cook County Board President Toni Preckwinkle defends the sweet beverage tax, a proposal many are dreading for more reasons than cravings. One of her arguments is that the tax will contribute to public health while raising state revenue. Listeners weigh in.