× The Opening Bell 6/21/17: First Day of Summer Means It’s Farmers Market Season

The travel industry is a major player in the US economy, but 2017 is at risk of loosing $1.3 billion due to the changes in the global economy and various travel restrictions. Steve sorted through the details with Mike McCormick (COO & Executive Director of The Global Business Travel Association). Then looking towards the first official day of summer, Doug Roth (President & Founder of Playground Hospitality) and Martin Pfefferkorn (Director of Culinary Experiences of Hyatt Hotels) told Steve about their trip to the Evanston Farmers Market and certain factors to look out for when buying fresh food.