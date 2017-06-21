× The John Williams Show Full Podcast 06.21.17: Sweet beverage tax, Lin-Manuel Miranda’s father, Republican wins GA House vote

The Cook County Board has voted on a sweetened beverage tax, to go into effect in July. John asks Board President Toni Preckwinkle why she thinks such a tax should be in place. Plus, Luis A. Miranda, Jr., father of Hamilton Creator Lin-Manuel Miranda, joins John to tell him about his son’s writing process, and when he saw his ingenuity begin to bloom. And, Atlanta Journal-Constitution Washington Correspondent Tamar Hallerman discusses possible factors that went into the victory of Georgia Republican House Candidate Karen Handel.

Plus, you still have time to submit your best selfie to @kingjohn on Facebook, @wgnjohnwilliams on Instagram or @wgnkingjohn on Twitter, and include #kingjohnsulesselfieday!