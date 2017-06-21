× The Download with Justin Kaufmann Full Show 6-21-17

Another action packed show is on tap this evening! On tonight’s episode of The Download, The Daily Line’s Mike Fourcher tells us if we are close to a state budget deal, Jeff Award-winning actress Donica Lynn chats about her career, her battle with cancer and an upcoming benefit concert, Def Leppard guitarist Phil Collen talks about 30 years of “Hysteria” and an upcoming show at the Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre and since it’s Wednesday, The DuPage Picker is here to evaluate your memorabilia on “The Swap Meet!”

Follow Justin on Twitter and give him a like on Facebook. The Download with Justin Kaufmann airs Monday through Friday from 7 pm. to 11 pm on @WGNRadio