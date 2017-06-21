× The Carry Out 6-21-17: “It feels like all the lawmakers in Springfield are essentially at a convention they don’t want to be at”

The Carry Out is the nightly segment where Justin reads the news so you don’t have to. Tonight’s top stories include the special legislative session beginning down in Springfield, Karen Handel winning her closely watched race in Georgia’s 6th congressional district, President Trump taking to Twitter to gloat, robbers posing like Uber and Lyft drivers, United Airlines announcing they will now serve Chicago Deep-Dish pizza on some flights, the Blackhawks announcing that Marian Hossa will miss the 2017-2018 season, the Chicago Cubs losing to the Padres, the Sox losing a close one to the Twins, Jimmy Butler apparently telling the Cavs that he doesn’t want to play in Cleveland and the Hans Solo spinoff firing their directors over creative differences.

