× The AV Club’s John Teti, Rep. Mark Batnick, The Pride Parade coming up with Jerry Nunn, Boxer Tommy Hughes and Tarot Card Readings with listeners! | Full Show (June 20th)

On this episode of Pretty Late we welcome on the AV Club’s John Teti who updates up on all the latest news with AV Club and a look at some recent TV Shows. Then, Rep. Mark Batnick joins us to discuss what is happening currently in Springfield and on the national stage. Next, with the Pride Parade coming up we have Jerry Nunn of Nunontherun.com to discuss what’s happening this weekend. Chicago Boxer Tommy Hughes has an amazing story and he joins us by phone to talk about his heroic path and what he had to go through to get to where he is. Finally, we welcome on listener calls with our Tarot Card reader to the stars, Angie Banicki.

