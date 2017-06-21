× The Art of Networking

You know networking is a staple in everyday life. Many opportunities are based on who you know more so than what you know. Is that a bad thing? What if you are not in a position to network or more importantly know how. Well joining me to give answer to these questions and more is Success Strategist, Carlota Zimmerman.

