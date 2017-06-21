× Steve Cochran Full Show 06.21.17: The longest day

Today is officially the longest day of the year and we celebrated with some dog days of summer thanks to Filini at Radisson Blu Aqua Hotel Chicago! Karen Conti stopped by the studio to weigh in on legal news. Tom Rivers checks in on Brussels. Pat Brady tries to explain the state’s budget issue to Pete. Dean Richards talks red carpet while Troy Murray discusses Marian Hossa taking the 2017-18 season off, new Hawks jerseys and the upcoming NHL Draft.