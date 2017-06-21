Roe Conn Full Show (6/21/17): Judd Sirott talks Hossa, Ben Bradley reports on elderly abuse in Illinois, and more…

Posted 7:00 PM, June 21, 2017, by , Updated at 10:32AM, June 22, 2017

Marian Hossa

The Roe Conn Show w/Anna Davlantes for Wednesday, June 21st, 2017:

WGN-TV’s Ben Bradley talks about elderly abuse, Tom Skilling talks about the hot weather in Arizona, Dr. Sherwin Ho explains what Marian Hossa is likely dealing with, the Top Five@5 features O.J. Simpson’s house guest Kato Kaelin, Judd Sirott talks NHL expansion draft, and more…

